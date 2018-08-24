Mum thanks Seaford College after sons 'phenomenal' results

Hugo Wilson gained the results after health complications last year.

Hugo gained two 9s, two 8s, three 5s and two 4s but was unable to collect the exam results himself because he was at the British Racing School.

The college received 19 per cent grade 9, 23 per cent grade 8 with 42 per cent achieving the equivalent of A* in English.

Hugo's mum Emma Wilson said: “I’m so proud of the school. I never dreamt I would see 9s in Hugo’s results.

"Seaford really does have the skills to get the best out of everyone.”

“These results are even more impressive because one year ago Hugo couldn’t even get out of bed because of Myalgic Encephalomyelitis. ME makes you feel vulnerable and doubt yourself so the fact that he smashed them, makes him feel that he can do anything now!”

“Seaford taught him to just trust himself. I can’t thank Seaford enough”

“I love Seaford because they’re a whole family. They have such a personal touch. From the boarding team - Joe Follows, Mr Pitteway and Nell Jones, there’s just the personal touch.

“The school couldn’t have done any more in terms of revision sessions and preparation for the students.”

“Two 9s in English language and English literature is phenomenal because of his dyslexia.”

Head of English Hayley Johnson said: “I nearly cried when I saw his results.”

“Seaford has given him the skills to adapt to his new job and it is perfect route for him.”

