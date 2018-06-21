Nations team up for education to obtain the same goals

A community school has come together once again with a new fundraising campaign to bring dedicated Kenyan school teacher, Brendah, to visit the school this autumn.

West Chiltington Community School has recently launched the ‘Bring Brendah Over’ campaign and has already raised more than £1,000 - just £850 off of their target. In February of this year, two of West Chiltington Community School’s teachers spent a week at Wehoya School, a primary school in Kitali, western Kenya, where Brendah teaches. On their visit to Kenya both deputy headteacher Helen Drummond, and Year One teacher Hannah Woollard were warmly welcomed. At first glance the school had little in common with West Chiltington’s primary school but it soon became apparent that both schools share the goal to care for the well being of every child.

Wehoya School holds more than 1,000 pupils with around 90 in each class

Julian Rose, headteacher at West Chiltington Community School said: “The idea that children should all be celebrated as individuals is central to our ethos at West Chiltington Community School, which is why we believe that teaching them about differences, such as culture, race, language and traditions, is crucial to their development.”

Following the schools most recent fundraiser which was a children’s cake-making competition, Brenda sent the school a video message to thank all the pupils, teachers and parents for working so hard to make her visit to West Chiltington Community School possible.

Year one teacher, Hannah Woollard, said: “It is clear to us how important the partnership is to both schools, and heartwarming to see our pupils engage with this.

“The children have really taken the cause to their hearts and are learning that they can make a difference. We couldn’t be prouder of them and the dedication and enthusiasm they have shown to fundraising to bring Brendah over to visit.”

For more information visit www.westchiltschool.com.