Ofsted rates Stedham school ‘good’

A headteacher has shared her delight after her school received a ‘good’ rating from Ofsted. Stedham Primary School underwent a two-day inspection in January and the findings were published on Wednesday (February 7).

In his report, inspector Phil Minns lauded the work of headteacher Sally Dreckmann and the governing body for “determinedly improving” the school.

He also praised the “secure progress” made by pupils, and described them as “well-behaved and polite”.

Rating the school ‘good’ in all areas, Mr Minns said: “The headteacher and governing body have strengthened senior leadership since the last inspection. They have a good understanding of the school’s current strengths and weaknesses and are taking appropriate action to tackle areas that need to be better.”

The curriculum was seen to be “broad and balanced” with teachers having “secure subject knowledge” and a strong relationship with the parents.

Mrs Dreckmann, managed the school’s recovery from ‘requires improvement’ in 2012 to ‘good’ in 2014.

She said she was “delighted that we have once again matched the best primary schools in the area, and that Ofsted has noted our improvements even since the last inspection”. She added: “They specifically mention the strengthened senior leadership team, and the difference this is making to pupil outcomes – including those for disadvantaged pupils.

“Obviously, I would give much of the credit to my dedicated staff team, to our strongly supportive parents and to our well-behaved and polite pupils. This report is a ringing endorsement of all of their efforts.”

Only two areas were highlighted for further improvement: to increase the proportion of pupils reaching the higher standards in reading, writing and maths and for governors to improve their knowledge and oversight of pupils’ attendance and progress.