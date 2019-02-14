Parking rules outside schools to be enforced across Midhurst and South Downs area

Schools across the Midhurst and Petworth area are to gain yellow zigzag ‘keep clear’ road markings in a bid to improve road safety.

A traffic regulation order will also allow enforcement of parking restrictions outside 20 schools across the north of Chichester district, from Rogate to Fittleworth, Loxwood and Stedham.

County councillor for Petworth Janet Duncton said the number of cars in villages meant something ‘has to be done for the safety of everyone’.

She said: “All six of the schools in my Petworth division have a problem twice a day when schools are open.

“Cars bringing pupils back and forth park blocking in local residents and sometimes dangerously just to get close to the school entrance.

“It’s not always the case but often the cars are parked whilst parents have a chat and, as nice as this is, it sometimes means that private drives are blocked when residents also need to get out in their cars.”

The order from West Sussex County Council follows a request from the North Chichester County Local Committee. It states some keep clear markings at schools are ‘advisory and not well observed’ and it had been asked for ‘legally enforcable’ measures.

Stopping is prohibited outside 19 schools from 8am to 5pm on weekdays.

These are Bury CE Primary School, Camelsdale First School, Compton and Up Marden CE Primary, Conifers School in Easebourne, Duncton CE Junior School, Easebourne CE Primary School, Fernhurst Primary School, Fittleworth Village School, Funtington Primary School, Harting CE Primary School, Littlegreen School in Compton, Loxwood Primary School, Midhurst Rother College, Northchapel Community Primary School, Petworth CE Primary School, Plaistow and Kirdford Primary School, Rake CE First School, Rogate CE Primary School and Stedham Primary School.

A longer order until 6pm will be in place at Midhurst CE Primary School. Additional restrictions are planned in Loxwood and Fernhurst.