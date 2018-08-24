Petworth student achieves 'exceptional' results

A student from Petworth received impressive results from Bedales School yesterday.

The school celebrated their results and among the highest achievers was Petworth girl Thomasina Rowntree.

Thomasina gained ten grades at A*/9/8 in IGCSE English language, biology, chemistry, physics; GCSE French, Latin and Spanish; and BACs in English literature, global awareness and history and one grade 7 in IGCSE mathematics.

Bedales is celebrating an exceptional performance on GCSE results day with the highest ever percentage of grades - 61.6 per cent grade 7+.

Headmaster, Magnus Bashaarat, commented: “Congratulations to our students who performed so well, especially at the highest grades.

"Particularly impressive is that over half of students achieved at least the equivalent of two grade As in Science subjects.

"These results bode well as students prepare for our Sixth Form, where they choose short enrichment courses alongside A Levels to explore beyond their academic subjects – such as code-breaking, photography or sports coaching.

"Bedales students can therefore look forward to an enjoyable Sixth Form experience as well as being well prepared for accessing the most demanding universities and careers”.

Eight students who are all progressing into Bedales Sixth Form achieved at least nine grades at grade 8+ and one student who secured including one student who secured eleven A*/9 grades.

