Pupils show their generosity

Harting School has packed more than 200 shoeboxes to send across the world.

The children and their families gathered toys and other small items for several weeks so that the filled boxes could delight other young people in poorer countries when they are delivered.

Several year-six pupils prepared assemblies to encourage others to contribute. They spent their breaks creating PowerPoint presentations and sorting toys.

Viv Wilson, school business manager, said: “They showed such maturity and enjoyed taking on this responsibility. It ended up as such a slick operation, with reception children supported by their year-six buddies and a band of parents helping, too.

“Harting has such a family feel, even though children come from surrounding villages, Petersfield and beyond. This event just showed it in action and demonstrated the generosity of the school community.”