Schoolchildren around Sussex floss in aid of fairer school funding

Local schoolchildren, their parents, grandparents and teachers are taking part in #Floss4Funding today (Friday, October 19) as part of a national day of action for fair school funding.

Schools, nurseries, sports, dance and activity clubs are amongst those joining in the nationwide mass floss as part of the ongoing campaign to urge the Government to acknowledge and reverse the cuts to funding that are having a devastating effect on schools across the country.

Anyone can take part by filming their floss and posting to social media.

Watch the YouTube video to see members of Worthing’s You Crew are showing how it’s done and encouraging others to do the floss.

The day of action is a joint event organised by Fair Funding for All Schools and the parent-led Save Our Schools groups.

Pictured is when the floss dance was demostrated at the Get Active Festival in West Sussex. Picture: Liz Pearce

It follows an unprecedented march on Downing Street by more than 2,000 headteachers in September and a successful parliamentary event held last week where schoolchildren gave real-life accounts of the impact of the cuts to more than 40 MPs.

Mel Pickett from the West Sussex Save our Schools group said: “We are continuing to put pressure on the Government to reverse the cuts which are taking hold in schools and compromising the quality of our children’s education.

“In West Sussex alone schools are dealing with a £9million deficit in funding which is leading to fewer teachers, less support for children with special educational needs, larger classes and cuts to what schools are spending to repair and improve ageing buildings and equipment.

“We are urging everyone who cares about the future of our young people to take part and show your support. We need to give them the best possible start in life as they are the future of our country and deserve the best possible education we can give them.”

