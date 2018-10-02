Stedham pupils kick-off the new school year with a free active equipment pack

The new school year has been kick started at Stedham Primary School with the arrival of much-needed sports equipment.

Pupils and staff were over the moon to receive a range of sports equipment.

The bumper pack arrived after the headteacher’s bid for help to a scheme designed to provide support in primary schools.

They have been sent a free Premier League Primary Stars equipment pack.

Stocked full of items, including Nike match footballs, training bibs and numbered and lettered floor markers, the equipment pack will aid teacher delivery of active lessons across the curriculum.

It was awarded to pupils at the School Lane, Stedham, school following headteacher Sally Dreckmann’s successful application for last year’s Premier League Primary Stars Kit and Equipment Scheme.

Sally Dreckmann said: “For a small primary school with an ever shrinking budget, being given high quality PE resources such as these is amazing.

“The children are very excited about getting them out in lessons and at playtimes to play a range of games that will not only get them more active but will support outcomes in literacy and maths.”

The scheme is part of the Premier League Primary Stars education programme.

This uses the appeal of Premier League and professional football clubs to inspire children at primary schools across England and Wales with the opportunity to learn, be active and develop important life skills.

PLPrimaryStars.com offers primary school teachers free curriculum-linked resources in English, maths, PE and PSHE.

It also gives opportunities for schools to enter competitions and access free offers like the Premier League Primary Stars Kit and Equipment scheme.

Richard Scudamore, executive chairman of the Premier League said: “The Premier League Primary Stars kit and equipment packs provide a fantastic boost to schools at the start of the new school year.

He added: “We hope that, coupled with the free downloadable online resources, we can inspire children to do their best in the classroom and on the sports field.”