‘Strong set’ of A-level results celebrated at Midhurst Rother College

The principal at Midhurst Rother College has praised his students and staff after ‘another strong set of A Level results and university offers’.

This year, across A-level and equivalent qualifications, the college confimed 33 per cent of grades were A* or A, with 69 per cent of entries achieving A* to C grades.

In addition, there were a number of individual student success stories, including Ellen Jenner, who achieved A*, A, A; Guy Conners, who achieved A, A, B, B; Cara Haslam, who achieved A, A, B and an A* in the Extended Project;

Charlotte Hirst, who achieved A, A, C; Honor Cave-Toye, who will study at the University of Bristol.

Rylee Spooner and Sebastian Shapiro also achieved top grades in vocational music, with both achieving double distinction star – the highest achievable grade. Rylee, head girl, who also achieved an A and B in other subjects, will read psychology at the University of Southampton. She said: “I am completely overwhelmed by my results. I am really looking forward to going to Southampton and I am proud of everyone else for their results.”

Ellen Jenner said: “I am absolutely speechless; really pleased and looking forward to the future!”

Students will take up places at University of Bristol, University of Southampton, Brunel, University of Kent and University of Sussex. Students were also successful at achieving places on apprenticeship courses.

College principal, Stuart Edwards, said: “We are very pleased to see another strong year of results for our growing Sixth Form, and a range of university offers that reflect the diverse talents and interests of our students.

“As staff, we are committed to ensuring all of our students have the support and challenge they need to achieve their best, so it is particularly gratifying to see our students taking up courses at top universities as well as training and apprenticeship opportunities.

“Once again, I would like to congratulate not only our individual students for their hard work and achievements but all our staff members who have supported them throughout their studies.”

