World Book Day 2019: Chichester, Bognor and Midhurst children dress up as their favourite literary characters
Children across Chichester, Bognor and Midhurst dressed up as their favourite literary characters to mark World Book Day last week.
Take a look through some of these brilliant pictures of little ones in their costumes, as well some from our photographers – and if you haven’t done so already, send in your own – and don’t forget to take a look at some of the costumes from across the Worthing, Littlehampton, Shoreham and Lancing areas, and Horsham, Crawley and Mid Sussex areas.
Funtington Primary School in West Ashling
UGC
Tiffany and Presley Manville, aged 7 and 10, from Downview Primary School in Bognor Regis, as The Cat in the Hat and Captain Jack Sparrow
UGC
Charlotte, 9, from South Bersted Church of England Primary School in Bognor Regis, as Matilda
UGC
Rocco Robinson, 5, from Bishop Tufnell School in Bognor Regis, as The Cat in the Hat
UGC
View more