Eight fire engines dealing with fire in Chichester

Firefighters are battling a fire at Church Road and people have been asked to 'avoid the area'.

The fire service received a call at 2.11pm to the blaze in a field at Church Road, Chichester and said eight fire engines have been sent to the scene. There are also reports of police and ambulance in attendance and Westhampnett Road is currently closed between Sainsbury's and Spitalfield Lane

Tara Goodacre took this photo of the fire

The West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has asked people to 'please avoid the area'.

Reader Tara Goodacre has sent us in these images and video.

Tara said that the fire had spread 'dramatically because of the wind' and she thought it looked like it was at the 'old football ground'.

More details to follow.