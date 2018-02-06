Elderly Midhurst couple in hospital after two car collision

An elderly couple were taken to hospital following a two car crash in Midhurst on Sunday (February 4).

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A272 Petersfield Road, close to the junction with Elmleigh, at 12.04pm where a blue Ford Fusion had collided with a grey Volkswagen Touareg. A spokesman for Sussex police said: “It is believed that the 86-year-old man, from Midhurst, driving the Ford suffered a medical episode shortly before the collision.

“He was taken to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester where his condition yesterday (Monday) was described as ‘poorly’.

“His 82-year-old female passenger was also taken to hospital with serious rib and abdominal injuries.”

The spokesman said the driver of the Touareg and his female passenger, both from Twickenham, were uninjured in the collision.

The Petersfield Road was closed while rescue and recovery work was carried out and reopened shortly before 2.20pm.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to report online here or call 101 quoting Operation Lindford.

