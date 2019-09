Firefighters are attempting to rescue a small child, who is trapped inside a car in Chichester.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said one crew is on the scene in West Street.

A spokesman said: "A crew from Chichester Fire Station was called just after 1pm to reports of a small child locked in a car."

The spokesman said the child was still 'trapped' as of 1.30pm.

