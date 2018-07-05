‘Enchanting’ performance from Midhurst Rother College

Members of the Oklahoma Chorus were warmly welcomed as they entertained guests at the Midhurst Parish Church Friendship Tea.

Oklahoma was performed at Midhurst Rother College between Thursday-Saturday June 28-30. The doors opened at 7.00pm and the performance commenced at 7.30pm

The cast and their audience

Dressed in full costume and singing songs including ‘Oh What A Beautiful Morning’ and ‘the triumphant Oklahoma’, the audience were enchanted by their beautiful Friday afternoon treat.

On the walk to the church the youngsters sang songs as they wandered up North Street, handing out flyers to passers-by as they strolled in the sunshine

Mrs Strachan, head of drama commented on the students: “We are so lucky to have such a talented bunch of students both as performers and instrumentalists. They have worked so hard on this production and the results speak for themselves.”

“Great singing, acting, costumes and a wonderful performance. Well done to all – in particular to Mrs Strachan for her work in making it happen – not forgetting Mrs Tidbury, Mr Brimacombe, Mr Burton and Mr Taplin.

“Great also to see Ted Murray back helping with the sound system – on a break from training to be a doctor having done his A-Levels with us.”

Ms Strachan added: “The students were amazing and the audience laughed and clapped along with them. I was so pleased to see members of the community supporting the college and it was lovely to hear such wonderful comments from them.

“One couple who were on holiday in the area, saw a publicity poster and decided to come along. They were really impressed by the standard of performance from musicians and cast, and said it had been wonderful trip down memory lane.

“So huge congratulations go to all the cast, orchestra, crew and teachers for creating this truly stunning production. What a fantastic show.”