End of an era for Fernhurst Post Office

It was the end of an era at Fernhurst when as darkness fell on Thursday the Post Office closed its doors for the last time after 135 years serving the village.

But a stone’s throw away in Camelsdale villagers celebrated the opening of a brand new Post Office in Arnolds Garage.

At Fernhurst more than 60 villagers gathered to thank post mistress Lizzie Webber and counter clerk Glenys Parkhouse for all they had done over the years.

The surprise event was organised by Fernhurst Society and a cake in the shape of a stamped parcel was made by Louise Buchanan, which was cut by Lizzie and Glenys.

Villager Allan Futte made a speech paying tribute to their outstanding service and society chairman Judith Turner presented them with flowers and toasted the past and the future.

A painting by Angela Parrott had been turned into a large card which was signed by many Fernhurst villagers.

An exhibition of the Post Office in Fernhurst through the years will be in the village hall later this year.

The new Fernhurst Post Office opened on Friday afternoon at the Dudman-Ward electrical shop in Crossfield shopping parade, with Julia Southey in charge.

Cllr Sylvia McCallum, chairman of Lynchmere Parish Council, on Friday officially opened the new Camelsdale Post Office.

“This is great news for the Camelsdale community,” said Sylvia. “I really want to thank the Tilson family for taking on this new branch. The long opening hours will really help those living busy lives.”

Peter and Carolyn Tilson bought Arnolds 11 years ago and put the shop in ten years ago. Their son Kieran runs the repair centre and daughter Chantelle runs the shop and now the Post Office. Carolyn Tilson said: “We wanted to open a Post Office as we felt there was a need in this area and it would really help a rural community like Camelsdale.”