End-of-match chaos breaks out after Rocks beat St Albans

Chaotic scenes broke out immediately after the final whistle as the Rocks beat St Albans to stave off relegation for at least a few more days.

The 2-1 win ended in controversial fashion after Sami El-Abd had been sent off for an incident with St Albans sub Harvey Bradbury that resulted in the visitors being awarded a penalty - which Rocks keeper Dan Lincoln saved to preserve the three points.

It had been a feisty second half and full-time saw players and officials from both sides come together in a fracas near the technical areas, just in front of the main stand.

It was unclear what had actually sparked the trouble but happily no-one was hurt and the Rocks' stewards ensured calm was restored.

