Climate protesters optimistic after march through Chichester

Protesters calling for the county council to announce a climate emergency marched to county hall this morning (Friday 5).

Members of numerous climate action groups and political parties attended the march which went from Market Cross to County Hall in West Street.

Dr Sally Barnard of SECA called the need for climate action a 'cross party issue'.

She said: "We need to put down our party political angles as far as we can.

“We need to follow the example of our young people, and tell our leaders loud and clear that we want them to take urgent action on climate change.

"All of us can do our bit, but it’s a huge task and our council needs to show leadership before it’s too late. Listen to 15 year old Swedish schoolgirl Greta Thunberg who said

in Berlin this week 'Help us wake up our leaders... We are now standing at a crossroads in history… We are failing but we have not yet failed. We can still fix this'.”

Protesters seemed hopeful the motion would be passed by county councillors at today's full council meeting.

Speaking at the event Geoff Barnard of the South East Climate Alliance (SECA), said: "We think this meeting is a tipping point for climate action across West Sussex. The county council could step up to the charge of getting to grips with this problem or dock it and kick it into the long grass.

"We are optimistic that they will make the right choices but we are keen to see some progress. We need action and follow-ups not just warm words."

