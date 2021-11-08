Cowdray foresters cleared the trees from the grounds after the area had become too dangerous to be used.

The diseased trees populated the area of the grounds where forest school sessions take place, which were temporarily moved to the school's orchard.

In spring, pupils from Easebourne Primary School will plant native broadleaf trees from the Woodland Trust in the clearing.

The clearing where students will replant trees in the spring.

Nina Williams, Cowdray head forester, said: “We have removed several large trees and many smaller dead trees to make the area safe for the future.

"The team work hard as it is dangerous and skilled work to fell diseased ash.”

Johnny Culley, headteacher of Easebourne Primary School, said: “We are very grateful to Nina and her team for the time and effort which they put into clearing the trees and our children are certainly pleased to be back in the woodland and will be actively involved in its replanting.”