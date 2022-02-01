Members from the Stop the Arundel Bypass Alliance joined with Extinction Rebellion representatives, from Brighton, Worthing and Petworth, for the demonstration in Arundel on Saturday (January 29).

An Arundel resident, named Simon, spoke to this newspaper at the event.

He said: “There are better alternatives. The Arundel Alternative will be less damaging, won’t ruin the views and the environment or destory our local villages.

“Why are we building a half a million pound road, when there is a climate emergency?”

Emma Tristram, who helped to organise the demonstration, said the demonstration had a good turn-out, adding: “It was great.

“Extinction Rebellion is working with people struggling to stop damaging road schemes.

“We didn’t all know each other so it was a great meeting place as well and some connections were made.

“I’m sure there will be more of it.

“Extinction Rebellion is much more active in the cities but campaigns against roads tend to be in the countryside. It’s been difficult to link but this is the beginning of something.”

The latest demonstration comes after a protester, with links to Extinction Rebellion, staged a fake coffin stunt in the fight against proposals for an A27 Arundel Bypass.

Fears are mounting in the community that National Highways’ plan will bring extra traffic onto vulnerable roads and put local schoolchildren at risk.

On January 23, more than 400 people demonstrated their strength of feeling against the proposed bypass route by taking part in a community photo shoot on Walberton Recreation Ground.

National Highways unveiled updated proposals earlier this month, as it began an eight-week consultation with the public.

The developers said the plans for upgrading the A27 at Arundel will feature a ‘combination of improvements’ along the existing road through the South Downs National Park and Arundel.

The proposals have received some support, with One Arundel stating that ‘the sooner we see this bypass approved, the better’.

Other supporters took to social media to respond to claims from the campaigners.

One wrote: “The road is always going to upset someone, it can’t be helped. But our infrastructure needs it and it should be built on the route that is most viable.”

Another added: “Just get this much needed bypass built.”

Details on the proposals, document inspection locations and feedback forms will be available until March 8 at https://a27arundelbypass.consultation.ai/

