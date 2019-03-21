‘Litter Ladies and Lads’ are tackling rubbish in West Sussex

Since ‘Litter Ladies’ launched last April, a dedicated team of volunteers have already collected rubbish in 12 areas throughout the county.

Determined Mary Hine set up the group from her Fishbourne home in the hope that many would follow her lead to face this environmental issue.

A ditch full of rubbish at Appledram

As the word spread, the numbers increased and Mandy now has a team of 54 members of all ages and career paths.

Members come from their homes in Midhurst, Barnham, Southbourne, Boxgrove and other areas to complete a litter pick once a month.

The team’s latest venture, on Thursday, March 21, saw Chichester District Council staff join the motivated team for a litter pick around Appledram, where more than 30 bags of rubbish were collected in just over one hour.

Mandy said: “We need to educate people on the importance of keeping our local areas clean and tidy, after all we use the roads and pathways ourselves every day.”

At the Appledram pick a variety of rubbish was collected including coffee cups, takeaway wrappers, empty alcohol bottles, various cans and much more.

Something that stood out to the group was a purse found in a ditch, which the Litter Ladies are happy to be returning to the owner.

Member Debbie Smallman said: “Everybody is driving a mobile dustbin and it is not hard to gather this rubbish in a bag and remove it when you return home.

“Many of us are walkers and carry bins with us on our local walks to make an even bigger difference around our own roads.”

To find out more on Litter Ladies and Lads visit their Facebook page or for more on how you tackle rubbish in your own area visit ‘Adopt an Area’ on www.chichester.gov.uk.