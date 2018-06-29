Marks & Spencer can tell you exactly which cow you are eating

Ever wondered where your beef comes from? Now you can find out exactly which farm – and which animal – it came from with Marks & Spencer.

From corned beef to fillet steak, every single piece of beef that M&S sells has two things in common – it can be traced back to the farm and animal it came from and it is British.

According to the retailer, M&S is the ‘only national retailer in the UK’ that can trace every piece of beef it sells – whether it’s in a prepared meal, a sandwich or a prime cut – all the way back to every farm and animal from which it is sourced.

The ‘We trace it, so you can trust it’ campaign is backed by DNA sampling provided by Dublin-based tech company Identigen.

Sian Howard, commercial food manager at M&S Worthing, said: “From corned beef to fillet steak, at M&S we can trace every single piece of beef back to the farm and animal it came from.

“Trusting the food you eat is so important to our customers, so we’re really proud to be able to share this story.”

Steve McLean, head of agriculture at Marks & Spencer, said: “We’re passionate about supporting British farming and working with our suppliers to invest in new technology and the best systems available. That gives us better traceability than anyone else in the market and, when it comes to beef, it means we know where every single animal was reared, how it was reared and how the beef moved through our supply chain.”

During the long hot summer we decided to put M&S to the test and see if its meat was as good as it promised.

On the barbecue we cooked Our Best Ever Burgers (gluten free), the stout glazed salt beef, and the beef brisket.

Thanks to the meal deal we also managed to buy a selection of salads, dessert and a bottle of summer cup fizz - a gin and cucumber drink that was very refreshing.

The instructions on how to cook the meat on the barbecue were very simple and the outcome was well worth the 25 minute cooking time for salt beef.

All the meat was of a high standard and none of us could decide which our favourite was....let’s just say there was not a scrap left by the end of the meal.

Here is how you can cook the perfect barbecue