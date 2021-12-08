PICTURES: Storm Barra hits the Chichester area

A yellow weather warning for strong winds was in place yesterday (Tuesday, December 7) across the area with stormy seas the main consequence.
Readers shared their pictures from Storm Barra.
1.
Selsey seasfront gets a lashing from storm 'Barra' as a car and van get up close to the force of nature. By Chris Hatton SUS-210812-084502003
2.
Emsworth Quay, as a combination of high tides and stormy weather caused the sea to flood over the quayside, and up the street. By Vince Lavender SUS-210812-084412003
3.
Selsey seasfront gets a lashing from storm 'Barra' as a car gets a close up view of a huge wave hitting the Selsey coast. By Chris Hatton SUS-210812-084452003
4.
Selsey seasfront gets a lashing from storm 'Barra' as one car takes a close up look. By Chris Hatton SUS-210812-084432003