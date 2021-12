PICTURES: Wildlife you can find in the South Downs heathland

'Fantastic' array of trees planted in Midhurst green-space

Chichester Army Cadets look to bolster cadet numbers

News you can trust since 1882

Smooth Snake in South Downs National Park by Bruce Middleton SUS-211214-111515001

Heathland Sand Lizard in South Downs National Park. (Photo by Bruce Middleton) SUS-211214-105629001

The rare Dartford Warbler (Photo by Bruce Middleton) SUS-211214-105618001