Tree gift fits perfectly with school’s environmental award

An oak has been planted at Bury Primary School as a permanent reminder of the important role trees play in the environment.

The new tree was donated by Anderson Rowntree Solicitors as part of its community programme, Dream Big!, along with a contribution to PTA funds.

Senior associate solicitor Gareth Collins held a whole school assembly last Thursday as part of the celebrations for the planting of the English oak tree and commemorative plaque.

Head teacher Thomas Moore said: “We were delighted to welcome Gareth from Anderson Rowntree’s Storrington office to host an assembly.

“The timing was perfect, as we have just been recognised for achieving the Surfers Against Sewage Plastic Free School Award, one of the first schools in the country to do so.

“Discussing the important contribution that trees make to our local environment was an important part of our children’s ongoing education about how to preserve their world for the future.

“The whole school is focused on how we can be inspired and inspire each other to reach our goals.“

Mr Collins talked about oak trees and why they form part of the company logo, explaining they represent how long the firm has been in West Sussex, supporting the community for generations.

He said there were plenty of enthusiastic contributions from an engaged young audience, as they thought about how trees contribute to a healthier environment, as well as what the new tree will see in the next 200 to 300 years.

After the assembly, pupils from across the school took part in the tree planting ceremony to commemorate the start of a long and fruitful life at the school.

Anderson Rowntree further supported the plastic-free cause by donating funds to and developing a joint branded metal water bottle for every child at the school.

Mr Collins said: “The Dream Big! message in the assembly and on the plaque was excellent, reminding everyone, every day, how they can fulfil their ambitions.

“The tree has been planted in the school playing field against the beautiful backdrop of the South Downs. We are sure it will bear witness to how pupils from this and future generations grow and flourish at the school, just like the tree.

“We had fantastic fun helping the pupils to think about how things change as they grow, like trees, but also thinking about their future adult life. The children showed great energy and imagination about their ambitions and hopes for our future environment, as they learn to become full rounded citizens.”

