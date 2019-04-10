Village near Chichester set for transformation through community tidy up

Members of the community have been on a tidy up mission to clear the overgrown footpaths and pavements of West Ashling.

A major clear up of overgrown verges and overgrown pavements started in Mill Road and continued through parts of West Ashling Village on Saturday.

The workforce included members from the Parish Council, Trustees of Funtington Village Hall and residents of the West Ashling Residents Association.

Other areas have been discovered that need attention, and work from the team will continue in various areas throughout the summer.

Next on the team’s agenda is to reinstate the bollards at the edge of the footpath to protect pedestrians and maintain the footpath for future pedestrian use.

If you would like to take part in the West Ashling Village Project please email the West Ashling Residents Association on westashlingra@hotmail.com.