Volunteers needed to care for information kiosk

The Wiggonholt Association is looking for volunteers willing to help clean the telephone kiosk information booth in North Stoke.

Walkers and cyclists benefit from the maps and leaflets available.

David Burnet said: “Three or four times a year, the kiosk requires cleaning and leaflets replenished since it is regularly used and we need to keep it looking smart and tidy for all.”

The association turned a BT telephone box into the information booth in August 2013.

It is located in Stoke Road, at the entrance to a cul-de-sac leading to the Church of St Mary the Virgin. It is a peaceful, rural area without shops, pubs or entertainment.

Mr Burnet added: “The single lane terminates in a church and farm house and peters out into farm tracks and public footpaths.

“The hamlet is in the South Downs National Park and when The Wiggonholt Association applied to purchase the kiosk, the application had the personal support of the Horsham conservation officer and the South Downs Network and Park, as it was felt that both the kiosk and the wall-mounted post-box next to it enhance the character of the conservation area.”

Visit www.wiggonholt.org for more information.