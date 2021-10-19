Watch the first ever flight to depart Gatwick Airport using Sustainable Aviation Fuel
It was a momentous day for Gatwick Airport today (Tuesday, October 13) as the first ever flight using Sustainable Aviation Fuel departed the airport.
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 11:42 am
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 11:44 am
The fuel has been introduced for the first time at the airport through a collaboration between Q8Aviation, easyJet, Gatwick Airport Ltd and Neste.
With the first one departing today, a total of 42 easyJet flights operating from Gatwick Airport are to be powered by a 30 percent Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™ blend.
You can watch the first flight to take off in the video above.