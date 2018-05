There's midweek jump-racing action at Fontwell this evening (Wednesday).

A seven-race schedule begins at 5.10pm with the last race off at 8.15.

The fixture is sponsored by myracing.com - part of the firm's backing for the sport across the country.

There are 57 runners declared for the seven races.

Here are our selections: 5.10 Summer Getaway, 5.45 Chill In The Wood, 6.15 Don Lami, 6.45 White Valiant, 7.15 Atlanta Ablaze, 7.45 Justification, 8.15 Bit of Blinding.