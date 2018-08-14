‘Exciting’ country band to perform in Midhurst

The Diamondbacks – ‘one of the most exciting bands on the UK alternative country/Americana scene’ – will be performing at The Angel Inn on Saturday.
Following the release of two singles in 2017, the band has recently released a six-track EP called Old Sins Cast Long Shadows which has been ‘receiving radio airplay at home and abroad’ and is available to download on ‘all the major music platforms’.
A statement about the forthcoming performance which starts at 8pm added: “Over the last year, The Diamondbacks have quickly earned a reputation as one of the most exciting bands on the UK alternative country/Americana scene.
“Their exciting live show has seen them in demand at numerous festivals over the summer and it’s a rare weekend off from the festival circuit that brings them down to Midhurst.
“Don’t miss the chance to catch a truly unique live music experience.”
They added that while they are ‘happy playing a number of cover versions’, it is their ‘unique take on country’ which attracts the attention.
See also: George Ezra to play in Brighton on arena tour
Lovebug music day at Chichester College
Top nyckelharpa players in Shoreham