Exclusive look at The Range and Lidl plans for Bognor

Plans which could see a new Lidl store and The Range come to Bognor Regis are set to go in front of the public next week.

Property planners Rapleys has written to residents, on behalf of Hanbury PM Ltd, inviting them to the public exhibition at Bersted Park Community Centre on Wednesday, 2pm to 7pm.

The plans relate to Oldlands Farm, Steyning Way, Bognor Regis, which is identified as a 23.8 hectare ‘development parcel’ as part of the Enterprise Bognor Regis project.

The site was previously granted permission in October 2013 for hybrid plans (BE/61/13/) including an outline application for 33116sqm of mixed commercial and industrial uses, comprising A1, A3, A5, B1, B2and B8, with associated works and landscaping.

The permission was subject to conditions including that no development would take place until a Contruction Management Plan was submitted and approved.

It also stated the development must be started ‘before the expiration of three years from the date of this permission’.

The Enterprise Bognor Regis project, of which the recently approved Salt Box plans are a part, is expected to accommodate 150 businesses and provide 4000 jobs, according to Arun District Council.

The news of The Range looking to come to the town has prompted questions over the retailer’s plans for Chichester as it was linked with a take over of the former BHS store.

The Range was contacted for comment and had not replied by the time this paper went to print.

For more on this story, see the Bognor Regis Observer out tomorrow.

Let us know what you think, email news@bognor.co.uk