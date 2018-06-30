Experience medieval food at Loxwood Joust feast

Loxwood Jousting Festival visitors can experience different aspects of medieval life, including a special feast.

Although food is not something people today may associate with attending jousting event, it was a very important part of medieval life and Loxwood Joust is incorporating medieval banquets into the unique programme of events set to be held this summer.

Banquet entertainers

The Loxwood Joust’s programme of medieval revelry will take place on August 4,5,11 and 12, between 10am and 6pm each day.

Feasts played an important role in medieval life and they were designed to amaze and entertain guests. In order to maintain this tradition Loxwood Joust has joined with award winning Garlic Wood Farm chef Toby Harmer to create an authentic medieval banquet. This unique banquet is being created to bring the sights, sounds and smells of medieval luncheon. The menu will feature Mutton Pottage, Whole Raised Pork and Nettle Pie, Mead Glaze Gammon, Poached Pears in Spiced Red Wine with Ginger Cream.

Queen Georgiana of Loxwood will be hosting the four course banquet, whilst court jesters, live music and riddlers will amuse visitors with their antics and entertainment.

Danny Bacon, organiser of the banquets and the Loxwood Joust, said: “The response we had for our Christmas Banquet was astounding, with so many people commenting that they would like to see one at the Joust too. We are delighted to be working with Toby, and his sumptuous mediaeval menu will be a real treat for our guests. We always build more and more into the Jousts mediaeval experience each year, and exploring the vibrancy of the food is another great way to do this.”

Banqueting Marquee

In medieval times it was thought that food had medicinal qualities, and a ‘balanced diet’ was one that balanced the medical qualities with your body, but how did you quench your thirst? Another myth is that everyone drank beer, but the more traditional drink of the 15 Century was mead, the ‘Nectar of the Gods’. Mead is now making a comeback, thanks to the popular TV series ‘Game of Thrones, ’ and The Loxwood Joust has its own three distinct meads that you can choose from; Traditional Mead, Tournament Mead and Christmas Mead.

Banqueting groups of 10 or more are offered free entry to the Joust and guests should email info@legendpresents.co.uk to secure this time limited promotional offer. For more information, or to book tickets, visit www.loxwoodjoust.co.uk.

Queen Georgiana of Loxwood

Mead at the Mead Shack