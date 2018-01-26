Family fun at Liphook panto

Panto season is in full swing in Liphook this February.

The MAD Company of Liphook is setting sail on the high seas with the launch of long-time favourite ‘Robinson Crusoe’.

The children's chorus

Full of swashbuckling pirates, cannibals and panto fun, it tells the tale of the adventures of Robinson Crusoe and his friends.

The MAD Company’s Claire Fewings said audiences will be able to sail alongside Robinson as he battles troublesome pirates.

Claire said: “You can laugh and cry along with Robinson when he and his fellow shipmates are washed up on a desert island.

“And you can help him in his quest for the hidden treasure - and the lost key, which will unlock love.”

Clare said this year’s show promises plenty of family fun, thanks in no small part to the support of a ‘very talented junior chorus’.

‘Robinson Crusoe’ runs from February 16 - 18 at the Millennium Centre, Liphook.

Four shows are on offer, including two matinee performances over the weekend.

Claire said: “Be sure to book early to avoid disappointment.”

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £6 for children, and can be purchased from thelittleboxoffice.com/mad or call Jo on 01730 263152.