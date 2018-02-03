Family fun for all this February half term at Haslemere Museum

Haslemere Museum has plenty of family fun lined up for the February half term.

Visitors are encouraged to come along to the museum, where they can see a 500 million year old fossil, make a dinosaur roar, see the collection of butterflies and meet the Museum’s mascot, ‘Arthur’, the Siberian brown bear. Visitors can journey through time all week, as the museum will be open every day throughout the half term.

There will also be some special events for families to take part in.

A ‘Fantastic Flags’ family drop in event will enable children to spend the morning discovering more about the variety of flags from around the world, as well as creating their very own fantastic flag at the arts and crafts station. Fantastic Flags will take place on Tuesday, Februrary 13, from 10.30am to 1pm.

Early Birds, a friendly morning session enabling families with children who have an Autism Spectrum Condition to enjoy the museum free from the hustle and bustle of the general public, will take place on Wednesday, February 14. The museum will open early at 9am and families can explore the galleries at their own pace and in a calm, relaxed environment, and there will also be the opportunity to handle special objects too.

Museum Explorers is set to meet on Thursday, February 15. At this event, young explorers can discover the museum’s collection of fossil ammonites and then get hands-on with a craft activity creating amazing ammonite based works of art. Held once a month on a Saturday throughout the year and selected dates during the school holidays (parents do not need to stay), children can enjoy a variety of subjects and activities based around the museum’s diverse collections, exhibitions and seasonal or national events. The sessions run from 10.30am to 12pm and are suitable for children aged from five to 11 years. Booking is advised.

The museum offers a programme of events throughout the year which provide inspiration and enjoyment for all the family and raise vital funds for the museum. Family memberships are available and provide an opportunity for families to engage with and directly support the museum and enjoy an exclusive range of benefits in return including discounts on all family workshops and events and 10 per cent discount on all purchases in the museum shop. For more details visit www.haslemeremuseum.co.uk.