Fans' favourite Charman is back at Bognor

Rocks fans have had a late and unexpected Christmas present... the return of Gary Charman.

He has rejoined Bognor four months after making a surprise switch to Jamie Howell's Eastbourne Borough, that after being told he was unlikely to force his way into the first team.

Bognor have had a change of heart, having seen two centre-halves - Corey Heath and Keaton Wood - hit by injuries that could keep both out for some time.

Their injuries leave the Rocks with only Sami El-Abd and Chad Field for the centre of defence and the team have recently had success with a three-at-the-back formation.

Charman was extremely popular in two seasons at Nyewood Lane before the move to Eastbourne and fans have welcomed his return, which he announced himself on Twitter on Friday.

He is likely to go straight into the squad for Monday's big home clash with Havant and Waterlooville.