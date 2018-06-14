Farms open gates to welcome public

Farms in the area opened their gates to the public to mark Open Farm Sunday last weekend.

Tangmere Airfield Nurseries was among those taking part in the event on Sunday, June 10. The team at Tangmere wanted to share the story behind the peppers grown at the farm. They also held family fun activities, showcased delicious local food, and held cooking demonstrations. Guests could explore the glasshouses and take a closer look at the bees and bugs which help with growing.

Tangmere Airfield Nurseries Open Farm Sunday. Childrens cookery class with chef Jethro Carr and Mark Knight, (technical manager).

The Eric Wall Nursery, which grows tomatoes in Barnham, also took part in Open Farm Sunday. Guests were invited to come along and learn about the farm, and try some tomatoes in exchange for a donation to Cancer Research.

The team also explained the farm’s growing techniques, as well as discussing the biodiversity projects and all other aspects of the tomato life cycle.

Goodwood Home Farm also welcomed guests on Sunday to find out about its organic, fully sustainable ethos. Those who attended were invited to meet the animals, and learn how the team manage the Goodwood farm.

Visitors could also taste the farm’s milk, try the hand-made cheese and sample Goodwood beer. There was a barbecue offering the farm’s own organic meat, as well as activities for all the family, including sheep shearing demonstrations, wool and woodland crafts, children’s activities, milking in progress, and tractors.