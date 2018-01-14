Fashion show in memory of Holly to help treat cancer

A family is organising a fashion show to raise funds for medical research in memory of two-year-old Holly.

Holly’s grandmother, Ginny Bishop, from Maple Road in Billingshurst, said she wanted to raise as much money as possible to help treat neuroblastoma, which led to Holly’s death in 2016.

She said Holly was diagnosed with the cancer on her second birthday but was given only a 50 per cent chance of making it through.

She said: “It tends to affect children under five years old.

“If they can treat it earlier or increase the odds to 60 per cent survival rate, it would make her life and her death worthwhile.

“I get very passionate about raising as much money as we can because it’s so rare.”

She said the event would be ‘a ladies night’ offering high street fashion bargains.

Funds from the show will go to Southampton Hospital to pay for patient care on the ward where Holly was treated and to researchers.

The medical team is combining findings from all over Europe into how best to treat the condition because there aren’t enough cases in any one country to look into.

Holly, who started chemotherapy immediately, survived the cancer itself but died of complications just before her third birthday.

Ginny said: “She was an amazing little girl, she just made everybody fall in love with her.

“I know everyone likes to think their child or grandchild is special but Holly was, she broke all the rules.”

Holly’s mum, Victoria, is also organising the event.

She said: “I’m looking forward to it, hopefully it’s going to help a lot.

“Obviously it’s emotional for me. It’s a good idea, I like it.”

The fashion show is set to be held on March 2 at Billingshurst Community Centre, starting at 7pm.

Places will be limited to 150 people and tickets cost £6.50 each. Refreshments and a raffle are also planned.

To buy tickets or find out more contact Ginny on 07518 092968 or Victoria on 07593504474.

You can also donate to the fundraising page for Holly Bishop online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hollyberry-bishop