Favourite date on the Christmas calendar at Midhurst

It is becoming a highlight of the festive season for residents at Midhurst’s Turner House development for retired people and youngsters from the Rother Valley Girlguiding group returned this Christmas for an evening of carol singing .

More than 30 young Easebourne and Midhurst Rainbows, Brownies and Guides were accompanied by their leaders when they joined the residents for the annual event.

Wearing a variety of Christmas headgear the girls started off the evening with a selection of tradition carols including ‘Away In a Manger’ and others.

They encouraged members of their the audience to join in with them as they sang the carols.

One of the highlights of the evening was a festive and innovative rendition of the old favourite ‘Jingle Bells’ complete with bell ringing by the performers.

During the evening refreshments and mince pies were shared by the residents and their singing visitors before more entertainment took place.

“After the concert the girls all enjoyed taking time to talk to the residents about past and present Girlguiding,” said Midhurst Rainbow unit leader and Rother Valley District treasurer Kirstin Bosley.

“The girls also showed the residents some of the badges they had earned and explained how they had come to get them.”

She added: “The annual carol singing evening is becoming a favourite with the Turner House residents and Girlguiding members alike.”

