Fernhurst Revels in a wonderful atmosphere for its annual village fete

On a day of perfect weather for a village fete, Fernhurst proved yet again that its reputation as one of the best locally was well deserved.

The event started with the procession across the village. The newly chosen May Queen was accompanied by attendants, heralds, crown bearers, garland bearers, page boys and followed by last year’s Queen, Jenny Melia and her attendant.

Jenny Melia crowns Naomi Braithwaite.

The crowning ceremony is the epitome of tradition, and inevitably St George kills the dragon despite some enthusiastic support for the fire breathing beast.

More tradition in maypole dancing and the fancy dress, with pantomime as a theme, attracted a very good turnout, from Sinbad to Cinderella and all the dwarfs.

There was plenty for the youngsters to do, including archery, nerf guns, the coconut shy, the bouncy castle, Punch and Judy, live touchable reptiles and a mass of assorted stalls, classic cars and tractors games, raffling hampers, a 400 piece tombola, a 43 lot silent auction and food of every sort.

One of the highlights was the flying display of birds of prey swooping ever closer to the ground and trees.

Some fifty dogs took part in the dog show, presenting their waggiest tail,their faces for the prettiest bitch and their behaviour for the dog the judge most wants to take home.

It felt as if as many chidren were taking part in the children’s races.

A wonderful atmosphere pervaded the whole afternoon, with all ages enjoying themselves at the same time.

Cake sellers, L to R Lizzie Wright, Corinne Hitching, Julie Stoner and Ceri O'Hara.

