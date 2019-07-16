Fight against fly-tipping launched in district

The fight against fly-tippers is now in full swing with the district council's launch of the latest phase of its 'Against Litter' campaign.

Residents and businesses are being asked to help in the fight against fly-tipping, as part of the council’s award winning ‘Against Litter’ campaign.

Some of the literature being handing out to residents and business owners

The council was also given powers in January this year to issue fixed penalty notices to offenders of at least £200 to £400 maximum.

Around £350,000 of taxpayers’ money is spent every year clearing up fly-tips in the Chichester District. Last year, the council cleared 971 fly tips – from bikes in Selsey, to tyres in Colworth; used nappies in Itchenor to asbestos in Binderton; and even bricks in Fernhurst – to name just a few examples.

Cllr Penny Plant, cabinet member for the environment at Chichester District Council said: “Fly-tipping is unacceptable. We want to encourage residents and businesses to join with us in our fight against this crime, which is both unsightly and poses an environmental risk to our beautiful district.

“Every part of the district is affected by fly tipping and so we really need residents and businesses to work with us to try and prevent this.

They can do this in a number of ways – from reporting fly-tipping on our website www.chichester.gov.uk/againstflytipping or the Love West Sussex app – through to making sure that they use a registered waste carrier to remove their waste,” Penny said.

People are being advised that one of the most important roles that they can play in the fight against fly-tipping is to make sure that anyone they employ to remove excess household waste is licensed as a waste carrier with the Environment Agency.

She added: “What many people are unaware of is that if they pay someone to remove their waste and then this is then fly-tipped, they can be held responsible. This could result in a prosecution and a fine."

“By law, you are responsible for your waste. This is known as your ‘duty of care’, and means that whether you have finished a DIY project; been clearing out unwanted household items; or, have been busy sprucing up your garden, it is down to you to make sure that your waste is disposed of safely and legally.

“We are working with the Environment Agency to make residents and businesses aware of this, as well as speaking to tradespeople about their responsibility and the need to either register as, or use, a licensed waste carrier.”

On Thursday 18 July, representatives from Chichester District Council and the Environment Agency will be at Covers in Chichester between 8am and 12pm to talk to residents, businesses and tradespeople about the campaign.

This is the first of a number of events that the council intends to run over the coming months.

The council has also designed a publicity pack for licensed waste carriers to use, including a sticker and logo to show that they are licensed.

However, the council is advising people that they still need to also check the details on the Environment Agency’s website before asking someone to remove waste.

As well as making people aware of the importance of using licensed waste carriers and providing residents with a check list of the things that they need to consider which can be found at www.chichester.gov.uk/againstflytipping, the council has also employed a dedicated Environmental Protection Officer to investigate fly tips.

Each day, he travels around the district investigating fly-tips and gathering evidence to try and catch those responsible.

“We also want to thank our residents and businesses for the ongoing support that they have given to our Against Litter campaign,” added Penny.

Since we launched the campaign, 199 areas have been adopted by residents, businesses, organisations and community groups; and 450 people have signed up to our green dog walkers’ scheme.

The response has been fantastic and it just goes to show how we can all play our part in helping to keep our district beautiful.