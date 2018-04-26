Filming fun for Bury Primary School pupils

Pupils at Bury Primary School enjoyed an exciting day of writing and filming after being named the winners of a nationwide competition.

The school had entered the A Tale Unfolds: Masters of the Digiverse monthly contest, which is an English initiative that uses film to help pupils develop important skills.

ks180181-1 Bury Film Day phot kate'Filming at Bury school.ks180181-1 SUS-180417-192331008

After being named the winners on Monday, April 16 the children were very excited to enjoy a filming event the following day on Tuesday.

They took part in five lessons about balanced argument writing which looked at the digital world and online safety.

The writing they produced in this workshop was then turned into a film, with the help of staff at Bury Primary School.

Teacher Laura Braun led on the project, helped by teaching assistant Giles Gatrell.

ks180181-3 Bury Film Day phot kate'Filming at Bury school.ks180181-3 SUS-180417-192354008

Thomas Moore, headteacher, said: “This is actually the second A Tale Unfolds competition we’ve won as a school. Our younger children took part last time.

“The filming day on Tuesday was a very successful day and it was a pleasure to meet with Tim from the project for the second time this year - and we look forward to seeing him again in the future!”

For more information about the resources on offer from A Tale Unfolds, visit the website at ataleunfolds.co.uk.