Fine foods at Cowdray Farm Shop sees it in the running for top award

The Midhurst shop has been named as a finalist for the Guild of Fine Food’s annual Shop of the Year awards in the Food Hall category.

The awards is an accreditation scheme which recognises and promotes excellence in independent retail.

Having had its written entry reviewed by a panel of experts Cowdray Farm Shop will now undergo two further rounds of judging, including an announced visit from one of the judges and a mystery shop.

General manager Rupert Titchmarsh said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted as finalist in the Food Hall category of Shop of the Year 2020 after an extensive refurbishment of the retail space.

“As multi Great Taste Award winners, we recognise that The Guild of Fine Food Awards are very well respected, so to have made it to this stage is a huge honour and a credit to all the team who work so hard at Cowdray Farm Shop.”

From the overall shopping experience and financial performance to staff training opportunities and environmental initiatives, the panel of highly experienced judges – which includes Edward Berry of The Flying Fork, Stuart Gates, former managing director at Fortnum & Mason and senior buyer at Harrods, award-winning retailer Tracey Colley and food writer, Patrick McGuigan – will rate, score and provide feedback on every aspect of Cowdray Farm Shop before agreeing on an overall category

winner.

A Newcomer Award will also be given to a worthy category entrant that has been trading for less than two years and any entrants considered to be leading the way with new ideas will be put forward for the Innovation Award.

Shop of the Year 2020 will reach its finale on Monday, March 9 2020 when the world of fine food gather at Fodder Farm Shop and Café in Harrogate, to find out the winners of each category.