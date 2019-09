A fire broke out at a house in Felpham in the early hours of this morning.

Four fire engines were sent to the incident in Glyne Crescent, Felpham, at just before 2am.

Emergency services at the scene in Felpham this morning

The fire was in the first floor and roof of the semi-detached property, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

Crews from Bognor, Chichester and Littlehampton assisted and an Aerial Ladder Platform was used.

Firefighters left the scene at 4.50am and are to return this morning for reinspection.

An Aerial Ladder Platform was used to tackle the fire