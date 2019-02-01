Fire crews attending Chichester house fire urge public 'please avoid the area'

Five fire engines have been called to a house fire in Chichester.

Smoke can be seen billowing from the chimney and out the roof of a house in Kingsham Road.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of smoke issuing from a building on Kingsham Road, Chichester at 10:20am this morning. Four fire engines are in attendance including one from Hampshire.

“We are working with other emergency services.”

One fire engine arrived at the scene following the fire services confirmation.

Sussex Police also confirmed they had been called to the address.