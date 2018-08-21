Fire service ‘Mount Everest’ charity climb sets new records

Two new records were set at this year’s annual ‘Mount Everest’ charity ladder climb on Saturday.

Two ladders were pitched against scaffolding at the Assembly Rooms in Chichester. in which West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service crews had a taste of what it would be like to climb Mount Everest-the tallest mountain in the world above sea level– by climbing 17,696 metres.

Fire crews continuously climbed 8,848 metres, the height of the famous mountain, for the entire duration of the event before descending via a pole, all in a record breaking six hours.

A remarkable total of £2,644.25 was raised for The Fire Fighters Charity – another new record.

Firefighter Ian Sinfield, who supported the organisation of the event, said its success was ‘exceptional’.

He added: “The support from the public has been phenomenal, from donating prizes for our raffle to helping us complete our toughest challenge yet.”

A post on the Chichester Fire Station Facebook page also thanked the public: “What an incredible achievement from all of you.

“It means so much to injured firefighters of which without your donations wouldn’t be able to recover so quickly.”

