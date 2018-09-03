Firefighters battle bus blaze near Billingshurst

A bus was destroyed after a large fire ripped its way through the vehicle earlier this morning (September 3).

Two fire engines were called to the blaze west of the A29 on the B2133 near Billingshurst shortly after 9.20am.

The road was closed as crews, wearing breathing apparatus, fought the flames using two hose reels.

A spokesman for the fire service said the vehicle was destroyed by the fire. No passengers were on board.

Firefighters remained at the scene dampening down until 10.55am. The road was re-opened shortly afterwards.