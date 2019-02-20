Firefighters battle overnight blaze at village home

More than seven crews battled throughout the night as firefighters fought a blaze at a village home.

Firefighters were called to Poundfield Lane in Plaistow after a blaze broke out in a bedroom of a home at about 11pm last night.

The fire service said three crews were initially sent to the scene and were met with a ‘well-developed’ fire in the ground floor of the building.

The blaze spread to the roof of the home and more fire engines and specialist crews were called to help battle the flames.

At its peak the fire service said five crews from West Sussex - including teams from Horsham, Petworth, Billingshurst and Storrington - and two crews from Surrey were fighting the flames along with the specialist vehicles.

Firefighters used 16 breathing apparatus, three hose reels and two water jets to fight the fire.

The blaze has since been extinguished and the fire service said investigation were underway this morning into the cause of the incident.