Firefighters called to Chichester College

A blaze at Chichester College was attended to by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

The fire service confirmed it was called to the fire 'involving two portacabins' at 5.35am.

A Chichester College spokesperson said it was 'contained and extinguished quickly'.

The spokesman added: "No damage has been sustained to any other campus buildings. Investigations are ongoing as to the cause.

"The college is able to open as normal and our thanks go to the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, who attended and dealt with the fire so swiftly."

The cabins were being used for storage purposes and not teaching, according to the college spokesperson.

Picture courtesy of East Wittering Fire Station

A fire service spokesman said two 45mm jets, one 70mm jet, two hydrants and two high pressure reels were used to extinguish the blaze.