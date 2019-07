Firefighters have responded to reports of a fire at a house in Rogate

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said is received a call at 2.38pm this afternoon (July 12) of a fire on the roof of a London Road house.

Firefighters arrived to find the fire had gone out, said the spokesman, but had originated from a solar panel.

An electrician was en route to inspect the panels, the spokesman added.