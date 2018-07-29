Firefighters issue warning for Sussex roads today

With Sussex getting the biggest helping of rain for a good while firefighters have issued a warning to anyone travelling today.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Please take extra care on the roads today.

“The rain can make the roads slippery after the long dry spell as oil, rubber and other contaminates will rise to the surface when roads are wet.

“Take care on corners and leave plenty of space from vehicles in front of you.”

The weather forecast looks wet across Sussex today, so please do be careful on the roads.