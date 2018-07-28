Firefighters leave Chichester street after dealing with falling roof tiles

Firefighters called to a Chichester street because of falling roof tiles have now left the scene.

Earlier this afternoon the fire service confirmed the incident was ongoing at Mountain Warehouse in North Street.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said tiles had been falling from the store roof.

They added: “We were called at 1.55pm. We’ve got a couple of crews making sure it’s safe.”

One fire engine from Chichester was sent to the scene, as well as an aerial ladder platform from Worthing fire station.

The spokesman described it as a ‘dangerous structure’ earlier, but after working on the roof they have now left the situation in the care of Mountain Warehouse.

Firefighters left the scene at 3.31pm.